Carter County Sheriff’s Auxiliary holds first toy drive for students

CARTER COUNTY, T.N. (WJHL)- Christmas came early on Saturday for more than 100 children in Carter County.

It was part of the Carter County Sheriff’s Auxiliary’s first toy drive, for children who might have gone with out this season.

Susan Reece, auxiliary chairperson, said she worked with teachers and guidance counselors in Carter County to find out which students might not have any presents to wake up to Christmas morning.

Reece said they couldn’t let those children think Santa had forgot about them.

“When you think of a children, at any age, not being able to get up Christmas morning and get something under that tree,” Reece said.

Reece said the toy drive wouldn’t have been possible with out the help of donations by local businesses.

The kids are getting to pick out toys of their own at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology starting at 5 p.m on Saturday.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.