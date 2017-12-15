Wreath laying ceremony set for Saturday at Mountain Home National Cemetery

Published:

MOUNTAIN HOME, TN (WJHL) – People gathered at Mountain Home National Cemetery Friday afternoon to pay their respects to fallen heroes.

As part of Wreaths Across America, people bought wreaths and laid them at the graves of loved ones, which they say is an important gesture to make sure their sacrifices they made for the country are never forgotten.

A ceremony will be held at Mountain Home Saturday at noon. Afterwards, over 5,000 wreaths will be placed throughout the cemetery.

