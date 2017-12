BIG STONE GAP, VA (WJHL) – After months of speculation, one of the area’s top high school football players will be making his college choice today at 2:30 p.m.

Our cameras are at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Va. this afternoon as James Mitchell makes puts pen to paper.

Last night during our annual News Channel 11 Player of the Year Banquet, Sports Director Kenny Hawkins and Sports Anchor Kane O’Neill award Mitchell with the night’s biggest prize.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.