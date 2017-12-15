Union H.S. football standout James Mitchell to play for Virginia Tech

BIG STONE GAP, VA (WJHL) – After months of speculation, one of the area’s top high school football players has decided to play for the Hokies next year.

Our cameras were at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Va. Friday afternoon as James Mitchell committed to play for Virginia Tech.

“Feels great,” said Mitchell. “I’ve wanted to tell people for awhile, but I wanted it to be a surprise and the support I got and the cheers when I told everybody, it was amazing. I love the coaches and I love the campus and the gameday atmosphere. But, when it came down to it, it felt like home to me. Virginia Tech has a great recruiting class coming, so I’m excited to get in there and work with them. It proves if you work hard you can do anything you want to do.”

This past season, Mitchell rushed for 1,559 yards with 17 rushing touchdowns. He also caught two touchdowns and threw three touchdown passes.

On the other side of the ball, Mitchell had 9 interceptions to go along with 4 defensive touchdowns.

Last night during our annual News Channel 11 Player of the Year Banquet, Sports Director Kenny Hawkins and Sports Anchor Kane O’Neill awarded Mitchell with the night’s biggest prize.

