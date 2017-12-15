Sullivan County officers offering line up of toys to kids in need this weekend

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Over the past month, officers with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have been hard at work hunting down the most wanted… toys this holiday season.

This weekend they will share their finds with the children of Sullivan County during the “Toys from Cops” program.

It started 15 years ago. Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson said officers would often run in to families in need of help during the holiday season, so they came up with an idea.

They collected donations and set up a free store for kids to pick out a few Christmas gifts. That year they helped 43 kids, now they help more than 1,000 every year, according to Anderson.

Anderson said so far this year, they’ve received $23,000 in donations to spend on toys for the kids, and many of the stores they work with give them discounts to buy the toys.

“Us getting those big discounts you know at Walmart and stores, you know it’s equivalent to having 50 or 70,000 dollars in toys, I mean the room is full,” Anderson said.

The officers set up a store and the money accepted there is “deputy bucks.” Each kid gets 100 deputy bucks and gets to decide how to spend them. Anderson said no child leaves empty handed.

“Sometimes they might see us take mom or dad to jail for whatever reason, and we don’t want them to dislike us but when they see us in uniform and we’re having fun and Santa’s there and we’re giving them presents, they see us in a different light,” Anderson said.

Schools in Sullivan County choose kids that they know need help. Those kids are invited to pick out toys on Saturday.

“A lot of the kids would not even have a Christmas if it wasn’t for this. I mean they, these kids really need assistance and that’s why the schools picked them out,” Anderson said.

Then on Sunday it’s open to all kids 12 and under who live in Sullivan County. All the adults with with them have to bring is a valid photo ID, proving they live in Sullivan County.

Copyright 2017 WJHL All Rights Reserved.