Some Elizabethton businesses hopeful microbreweries bring more people downtown

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- Some Elizabethton businesses are hopeful that a push by city leaders to allow micro-breweries downtown will brew up some money for their shops and get people in the door.

Elizabethton’s mayor told News Channel 11 that a new brewery could be a step towards reviving the city’s downtown.

Southern Restaurant has sat in the heart of downtown Elizabethton for years. Kitchen Manager Jackie Hicks said when people come in the restaurant, she wants them to feel like they are coming home.

However, another business could soon call downtown Elizabethton home, a micro-brewery.

“I think it’s a good idea, like I said anything to help generate business, generate jobs, I think it would be a good idea,” Hicks said.

It comes after Elizabethton city leaders voted to allow the small-scale beer businesses to serve beer downtown.

Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander said Elizabethton’s downtown has a great atmosphere during the day, but after 5 p.m. it’s empty.

The new addition is something Mayor Alexander said was fueled by someone who showed interest in bringing beer to Elizabethton. He said it’s an idea that could help generate foot traffic in downtown after hours.

“A good change which means we bring more people, we bring more revenue, therefore that’s more taxes for the city,” Alexander explained.

It’s a change that Washington County Economic Council CEO Mitch Miller said brought downtown Johnson City back to life.

“The impact that has had in terms of bringing jobs and activity, micro-brewing business, the craft brewing business really is a booming industry,” Miller said. “What we’ve seen here in downtown Johnson City really illustrates the impact it can have.”

Miller said it started in 2014 with Johnson City Brewing Company followed by Yee Haw and other breweries.

An effect Jackie said she hopes will happen in downtown Elizabethton.

“I think it will help it grow, open up a lot of new places for people to do different things with so I think it’s a good idea,” Hicks said.

Mayor Alexander told News Channel 11 downtown Elizabethton could see a micro-brewery as soon as Spring 2018.

