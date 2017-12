JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Select Seven Credit Union handed out tickets to 200 people on Friday for a free turkey.

The credit union decided on that number because of the love for football in this area, saying the 200 turkeys would stretch the length of a football field.

Select Seven said the gesture was simply their way of paying it forward this holiday season.

This is the third year Select Seven has held their turkey giveaway.