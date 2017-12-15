Science Hill seniors pay it forward with ‘clothing closet’ for students in need

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Two Science Hill High School students are stepping outside of the classroom to make a big change in their community.

Sarah Miller and Rachel Lemkin opened their clothing closet Friday afternoon.

The pair decided to collect clothing to help fellow students in need of winter items and spent weeks gathering and sorting donated clothing.

Science Hill students can shop at the clothing closet right now, but Sarah and Rachel hope to expand it, allowing students from other schools to stop by, too.

