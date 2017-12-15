Remembering the Forgotten: State leaders working on permanent way to restore Cedar Grove cemetery

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – For years, people with loved ones buried at Cedar Grove Cemetery on Southside Road in Elizabethton have had trouble finding graves. Now, with the help of state leaders, they are hoping to help preserve the history there.

For some 40 years, Pearl Smith has been mourning her oldest daughter, Gloria Ann. When she was just 4 years old Gloria Ann was severely burned while standing too close to a fireplace and died.

Her final resting place is at Cedar Grove cemetery but you won’t be able to find her grave, that’s because it’s covered under years of weeds, brush and trees.

“We had to go through our neighbors and friends yards to go across to get to the fence to get into where Gloria Ann was buried,” Smith said.

Gloria Ann is not alone, she’s buried among dozen possibly even hundreds of other African Americans in the community including Josephine “Aunt Jo” Taylor, Carter County’s last slave.

Aunt Jo was owned by Nathaniel “Nat” Taylor owned the Sabine Hill home in Elizabethton. The home and property was recently given a multi-million dollar renovation. Meanwhile miles away, Cedar Grove still suffering from years of neglect and abandonment.

“It is not right that they have been forgotten,” Tennessee Sen. Rusty Crowe said.

On the same day that hundreds gathered for the ribbon-cutting of the newly refurbished Sabine Hill, we took Crowe and State Historical Commission Executive Director Patrick McIntyre to Cedar Grove cemetery.

This was the first visit to the slave grave yard for both men, now they say after seeing the condition of the piece of history they are looking into ways to help restore cedar grove.

“I’m excited about trying to find a way to maybe even connect this to the Sabine Hill because she was obviously a slave for General Taylor, and its all connected,” Crowe said.

McIntyre said, “We are willing to look at any sort of alternatives or options that are out there to make sure this has a more respectful and dignified environment that it deserves.”

With a possible partnership between Cedar Grove cemetery and Sabine Hill being forged, Pearl Smith may soon be able to once again visit her daughter Gloria Ann’s grave, but she says this reaches far beyond her owns story.

“Not only for my daughter but for other people, for the community,” Smith said.

For the time being, Cedar Grove is still in disarray but it has more now than it had months ago. Cedar Grove now has hope, hope that the history buried deep beneath the soil at the cemetery will one day soon be remember and honored as it should be.

State leaders say they are working on a long term fix for Cedar Grove. Meanwhile, several organizations and business have reached out to us wanting to help restore the cemetery