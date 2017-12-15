Puppy parade brings smiles to Niswonger Children’s Hospital

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Niswonger Children’s Hospital continued its week of Christmas cheer with an event that brings smiles to patients and employees.

Nothing says “Happy Paw-lidays” like a puppy parade through the halls of the hospital Friday morning.

Children’s faces lit up as therapy dogs made their rounds to visit patients.

The parade capped off a great week of donations filled with hundreds of toys for children undergoing treatment at the hospital.

