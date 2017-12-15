McAuliffe to leave office without pardoning diplomat’s son

By Associated Press Published:
(WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Gov. Terry McAuliffe will leave office without pardoning a German diplomat’s son serving a life sentence in the 1985 slayings of his ex-girlfriend’s parents.

Jens Soering submitted a request for the governor’s clemency. Activists have also sought a pardon for Soering.

But The Washington Post reports that the outgoing governor says Virginia is still investigating claims that DNA evidence indicates that Soering was not the source of some of the type-O blood found by investigators.

The newspaper quotes McAuliffe spokesman Brian Coy as saying they don’t expect that investigation to be completed before the governor departs.

Soering initially confessed to the murders but later recanted.

In 2010, then-Gov. Tim Kaine asked the Justice Department to transfer Soering to a German prison. But Kaine’s successor, Gov. Bob McDonnell, revoked that request.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s