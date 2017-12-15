Man convicted in 1970s traffic death faces new charges of DUI, assault

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA – A Hawkins County man is scheduled to appear in court in February following an aggravated assault with his vehicle.

This happened back in August.

But News Channel 11 learned the man charged, Roby Patton Calhoun, has a lengthy criminal history.

We spoke with a man who said his grandmother died in a crash involving Calhoun more than forty years ago.

Fred Falin says his grandmother died in 1975 in a car crash.

Calhoun was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with that crash.

Falin said his family changed forever that day and thinks Calhoun spent little time behind bars for the crime.

Now he wants to see justice for his family and Calhoun off of the roads.

On November 16, 1975, Margie and William Grimm go to visit family in Yuma, Virginia.

“My grandparents left a little bit early and they were going up Yuma Road,” Falin recalled.

That’s when, according to court documents, Roby Calhoun was driving a car that hit their car.

Margie Grimm died in that crash.

“He was on their side and hit them head-on,” Falin said.

That crash, according to the Grimms’ grandson, Fred Falin, also sent William to the hospital for weeks.

He said his family was never the same.

“The horror of losing my grandmother like that just really devastated my family,” he said.

A newspaper article from that year says Calhoun was the driver of the car. He also had two passengers with him.

Calhoun later went to court, where he was convicted of driving as a habitual offender and involuntary manslaughter.

Eventually he was sentenced, serving one year on work release.

“He basically got a year serving weekends,” Falin said.

He said Calhoun happened to be cousins with his grandfather, but he never showed any remorse.

News Channel 11’s Karissa Winstead asked Falin, “Do you feel like justice was ever served?”

“No. No, it was not. And that was one of the reasons I think that it affected my family so deeply,” Falin said.

Fast forward to August 8 of this year.

A police report says Calhoun was intoxicated and driving in the Central Plaza Shopping Center in Church Hill and hit another car.

It says he tried to leave the scene when the driver of the other car tried to stop him.

Police said Calhoun then tried to run over the woman.

He admitted to drinking that day and told police he was driving because he “was out of beer”.

Calhoun told officers that day, “I have been arrested in every state for drinking and driving and I have been to jail 15 or 20 times”.

“It’s been hard. Seeing this in the paper just brought all of it back up,” Falin said.

A report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Calhoun has been arrested at least nine times in the Volunteer State.

A majority of those were for DUI or other traffic offenses.

In Virginia, records show charges dating back to 1960 when Calhoun would have been 18 years old.

Those records show a conviction of DWI, following too closely, reckless driving and more.

The now 76-year-old appeared in court last month for his most recent arrest.

He is charged with DUI, financial responsibility, habitual traffic offender, and aggravated assault.

That case was rescheduled and a mental evaluation has been ordered.

News Channel 11 reached out to Calhoun who didn’t want to do an interview. But he did say over the phone that “he had a good attorney”.

Falin says he just wants to see Calhoun off of the streets.

“I don’t know that a long prison sentence is going to do him any good. But we’d just like to see him off the roads and not hurting somebody else,” he said.

Calhoun is out of jail on a $7,500 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on February 20.

