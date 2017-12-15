Jackson Elementary school dismissing at 11 a.m. due to furnace venting issue

UPDATE: Kingsport City Schools official Andy True confirmed to News Channel 11 that Jackson Elementary will be dismissing at 11 a.m. today due to a venting issue in the furnace.

True said the heat will be turned off today for repairs.

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- The Kingsport Fire Department is responding to a possible gas leak at Jackson Elementary School in Kingsport, according to Barry Brickey with Kingsport Fire Department. Brickey said as a precaution they have moved students to a neighboring church.

Andy True with Kingsport City Schools said the school is evacuated while officials investigate “an unknown odor” in the building.

True said everyone one is safe but they are erring on the side of caution while they investigate the cause.

Stay with WJHL for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.