ETSU ROTC Cadet Colin Rose commissioned into U.S. Army

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University ROTC Cadet Colin James Rose was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army during a ceremony Friday morning.

Rose served as the battalion commander at ETSU and held the rank of cadet lieutenant colonel in the Buccaneer Battalion.

He is scheduled to graduate from ETSU on Saturday with a B.S. degree in microbiology.

The Dobyns-Bennett graduate plans to serve in the Army as a family medicine physician.

