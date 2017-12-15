Elizabethton City Council OKs microbreweries in downtown

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Downtown Elizabethton could see a micro-brewery as soon as Spring of 2018, according to Mayor Curt Alexander.

City Council members voted last night to change an ordinance allowing the small-scale beer making businesses to obtain permits and serve beer downtown.

Alexander said the push came after someone local showed interest in bringing beer to Elizabethton, an addition that he hopes will be a catalyst for positive change downtown.

If anyone is interested in bringing a brewery downtown, Alexander said they need to get proper permits from the city before moving forward with construction or remodeling.

