Abingdon, Va. man to face attempted capital murder, reckless driving, other charges following pursuit

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – An Abingdon, Va. man was arrested following a pursuit that injured two deputies.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office said around 1:40 a.m. on Friday that a deputy saw someone driving recklessly on Interstate 81 near Chilhowie.

The deputy then call Chilhowie Police to assist in stopping the driver.

Police said the driver — later identified as Brian Nunley, 37 — sped off, and a pursuit ensued from Exit 35 into Washington County.

Nunley crashed the vehicle near mile marker 23.

Two deputies received minor injuries during the pursuit and they were taken to the Johnson Memorial Hospital, but have since been released.

According to the release, Nunley also received injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital, where he remains at this time.

Nunley was charged with one count of probation violation in Smyth County and two counts of probation violation in Washington County.

He also faces additional charges of reckless driving, eluding police and attempted capital murder.

