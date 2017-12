KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Tomorrow night at 6 p.m., part of West Center Street will be closed from Lynn Garden Drive to Sullivan Street in Kingsport.

The road closure will remain in place until Monday at 6 a.m., as crews will be installing sewer pipes in the area as part of the next phase of the Reedy Creek sewer project.

Detour signs will be in place to instruct drivers around the closure.

