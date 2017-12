KINGSPORT, TN – Due to the next phase of the Reedy Creek sewer project, West Center Street will be closed on Friday, December 15th, from 6:00 p.m. until Monday, December, 18th, at 6:00 a.m.

The contractor will be installing sewer pipe across West Center Street during this time.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and seek alternate routes during this time. Signs will mark the detour around Sullivan Street and Lynn Garden Drive.