This weekend: Wreaths Across America aims to honor fallen veterans

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- A holiday tradition to honor our nation’s fallen veterans continues this weekend during “Wreaths Across America.”

Volunteers will place holiday wreaths to honor and remember those buried in national cemeteries across the country including Mountain Home National Cemetery and Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.

“These wreath laying ceremonies help us continue the mission of maintaining national cemeteries as national shrines, sacred to the honor and memory of those interred or memorialized here,” Jeny Walker, Director for Mountain Home National Cemetery said. “It is a wonderful way for the community to come together to pay our respects during the holiday season.”

This is the 12th year of Wreaths Across America. The nationwide program distributes wreaths during the holidays as a tribute to Veterans laid to rest at VA national cemeteries and state veterans cemeteries.

Thursday morning Junior ROTC cadets from Greeneville and Greene County Schools will lay 1,900 wreaths at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, according to Stephanie Steinhorst, Chief of Interpretation and Education at Andrew Johnson National Historic Site. Then on Saturday, December 16th the National Park Service will host the annual Wreaths Across America program at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

“The Wreaths Across America Program is an iconic annual event for national cemeteries,” Acting Superintendent Eric Leonard said. “And it reflects the best side of any community. On behalf of the National Park Service we are grateful for the annual support from students, leaders, veterans and community members.”

The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery is located at 121 Monument Avenue, Greeneville, TN. For more information, you can contact the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site at 423-639-3711.

Saturday, December 16th at 12 p.m. Mountain Home National Cemetery is hosting a “Wreaths Across America” ceremony. After the ceremony more than 5,000 wreaths will be laid on the graves at Mountain Home. Not all of the graves will get a wreath, but someday that is the goal. Walker encourages people to start thinking about sponsoring a wreath next year to make this possible. To do that you can call the cemetery administration office at 423-979-3535 or visit the Wreaths Across America Web site at http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.

