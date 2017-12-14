Teen charged with writing bomb threat on bathroom wall at Marion Senior H.S.

MARION, VA (WJHL) – A Marion Senior High School student has been charged after he admitted to writing a bomb threat on the men’s bathroom wall on Wednesday, prompting a school lockdown and an evacuation.

According to a news release, staff at the high school received information on Wednesday about a threat to blow up the school, which was written on the men’s bathroom wall.

The school resource officer was contacted and an investigation began.

School officials placed the school on lockdown and moved the students to a safe location for the remainder of the school day.

Virginia State Police’s explosives detection K-9’s were brought to the school to search, which turned up no suspicious items.

On Thursday, Sheriff Shuler and the Smyth County School Superintendent Dennis Carter offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the threat.

According to the release, school officials and the sheriff’s office began getting tips that identified Austin Taylor Shepherd, 18, of Marion, Va., as a suspect.

Shepherd reportedly confessed to the crime and was arrested for communicating a bomb threat. He was take to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

“Sheriff Shuler hopes that this investigation sends a strong message to students in Smyth County Schools, who may be thinking of doing these kinds of crimes. He would like to remind students that making a bad decision at any age, can be consequences that last a life time.”

The Marion Police Department and the Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation.

