Select Seven Credit Union to give away 200 turkeys on December 15

(Johnson City, Tenn.)—Select Seven Credit Union is again helping those in need with a free turkey just in time for the holidays—giving away enough turkeys to stretch across an entire football field!

“We know how much everyone loves our football in Tennessee and so we decided to calculate how many turkeys it would take to line a football field,” says Kevin Jones, CEO/President of Select Seven Credit Union. “We estimate each turkey is between 14 and 18 inches long, so that’s about 200 turkeys from end zone to end zone. That’s how many we’re going to give away.”

The frozen turkeys will be handed out December 15th at the 333 East Main Street office, in downtown Johnson City beginning at 2pm.

“We realize this time of year can be tough financially for many families, and we’re excited to able to give families a free turkey to help with their holiday dinner,” says Jones. “Although anyone is welcome to come get a turkey, we hope these turkeys will go towards families that are truly in need.” We truly believe in the credit union motto of “people helping people”.

One turkey will be given per family while quantities last.

Select Seven serves seven counties—Washington, Carter, Sullivan, Hawkins and Unicoi counties in Tennessee, and Scott and Washington counties in Virginia. Membership is open to anyone who lives, worships, works or attends school in those counties.

The turkeys are available to anyone, not just Select Seven members.