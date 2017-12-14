School board members vote to consolidate Greene County Schools

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- The Greene County School Board voted Thursday night on a controversial plan to consolidate Greene County Schools.

After a nearly two hour meeting, members from the Greene County School Board officially voted to consolidate Greene County Schools.

The vote was 6-1, with Kathy Austin opposing the consolidation.

Austin said she didn’t want the schools to consolidate because of the fear of kids getting lost in the crowds of a large school system.

The plan will combine all four high schools into one brand new high school, which will host over 2,000 students. All current high schools will be renovated into middle schools, with the exception of Chuckey-Doak High School, that facility will close.

West Pines, Glenwood and Camp Creek elementary schools will also close during the consolidation.

Director of Schools Dr. David McClain said it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

“It’s a tough decision for everyone when you lose that school it’s no longer your high school,” McClain said. “I think no doubt we have to look at what’s best for our kids and trying to provide no doubt programs and kids for their future once they graduate from their high school.”

It’s a decision that comes month after parents in Greene County voiced their concerns of the school closures.

However, with the dwindling enrollment Dr. McClain said it was a choice that needed to be made.

“We’re losing kids so those are areas we have to look at as well,” McClain said. “We have lost in the neighborhood around eight nine hundred kids in the last eight or nine years.”

Dr. McClain said the plan now goes to the county commissioners, in which they will have to approve the funding for the school consolidation.

Copryight WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.