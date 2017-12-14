Remembering the Forgotten: Community calls for cleanup of Cedar Grove Cemetery, final resting place of Carter County’s last slave

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Forgotten and abandoned, a piece of Tri-Cities history is literally buried under weeds and brush and now people want a historic cemetery on Southside Road in Elizabethton restored.

Josephine “Aunt Jo” Taylor — Carter County’s last slave — is buried there among the trees and grass.

People in the Cedar Grove community told News Channel 11 that they would like the cemetery cleaned up so the people buried there have the same honor and respect as others.

Taylor was one of several slaves owned by General Nathaniel “Nat” Taylor who owned The Sabine Hill home in Elizabethton. Her great grandson Micheal Crawford wants to see the historic cemetery cleaned up and restored.

“We need somebody that could come in there and clean it off, you know cut all the brush and everything, maybe we could get in there and mow something like that,” Crawford said.

For about decade now, family members have been forced to visit their loved ones in this now abandoned cemetery, but it wasn’t always like this. For 10 years the Cedar Grove foundation maintained it.

The foundation then gave the cemetery back to the community and a state historical marker was put up. For a while, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office helped keep things in order.

Meanwhile, a few miles away at Sabine Hill a multi-million dollar renovation of the land where “Aunt Jo” once lived and worked as a slave.

Tennessee Sen. Rusty Crowe says Cedar Grove should get the same recognition as Sabine Hill and the history at the cemetery needs to be preserved.

“I think its very important that we take the time to make sure we are doing with that cemetery what we should as far as recognition,” Crowe said.

Already, Crowe has reached out to other state leaders to start the process of restoring Cedar Grove. His goal make it so that the families with loved ones buried here can easily access the place and also educate the community on the prominent African Americans buried there.

“I called Patrick McIntyre who is the executive director of our Tennessee historical commission and I’ve asked him to check on it for me,” Crowe said. “The answer I got was, ‘Rusty where is it?’ So that tells me they really are not attuned to it.”

So what happens next?

Crowe is getting the State Historical Commission involved and with that interest, Crawford is hoping that the path to his Aunt Jo’s grave will be much clearer.

