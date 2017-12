No jail for fertility doctor who used own sperm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Latest on an Indianapolis fertility doctor accused of inseminating patients with his own sperm (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Some former patients of an Indianapolis fertility doctor are angry over what they believe is a light sentence after he inseminated patients with his own sperm.

A Marion County judge sentenced 79-year-old Dr. Donald Cline on Thursday to a one-year suspended sentence for lying to investigators about his actions.

Liz White says she hoped Cline would at least be put on ankle-bracelet monitoring because of pain she’s felt since finding out he deceived her by fathering her now-35-year-old son.

Cline said during Thursday’s court hearing he was sorry for his actions but only mentioned the names of two women he fathered who first filed complaints with state officials.

Some of those who believe Cline was their father say they don’t believe he’s remorseful.

___

3 p.m.

A retired Indianapolis fertility doctor will get no jail time after pleading guilty to lying to investigators about inseminating patients with his own sperm.

A Marion County judge sentenced Dr. Donald Cline on Thursday to a one-year suspended sentence. Cline had pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say the 79-year-old doctor initially wrote to investigators, denying he’d his own sperm to inseminate patients. Cline told the court on Thursday that he lied because he was scared.

Court records say paternity tests indicate that Cline is likely the biological father of at least two of his patients’ children. Those children allege online genetic tests show he might be the father of 20 others.

Indiana law doesn’t specifically prohibit fertility doctors from using their own sperm.

___

1:15 a.m.

A retired Indianapolis fertility doctor accused of inseminating patients with his own sperm is set to plead guilty to charges that he lied to investigators.

Dr. Donald Cline is scheduled to appear in a Marion County court Thursday, when a judge is expected to sentence him on two counts of obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say the 79-year-old Cline initially wrote to investigators denying he used his own sperm.

According to court records, paternity tests indicate Cline is likely the biological father of at least two of his patients’ children. Those children allege online genetic tests show he might be the father of 20 others.

No other charges were filed against Cline because Indiana law doesn’t specifically prohibit fertility doctors from using their own sperm.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)