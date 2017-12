CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Crews said a mobile home was destroyed in a fire on Lewis Blevins Road in Carter County on Thursday.

According to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department officials, the call about the fire in the 100 block of Lewis Blevins Road came in around 2:20 p.m.

Two people were reportedly inside the home when the fire started, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.