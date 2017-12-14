Johnson City, WJHL broadcasting pioneer, Dr. Herb Howard, dies at age 89

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is mourning the loss of a founding member of WJHL-TV. He was the first voice viewers heard when WJHL went on the air in the early 50s.

Herbert Hoover Howard died Wednesday at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, He was a native of Johnson City.

Dr. Howard was a professor emeritus of the College of Communication and Information at the University of Tennessee, where he served 44 years as a professor of broadcasting and journalism.

Howard earned a B.S. and M.S degrees at East Tennessee State University and completed a Ph.D. degree in Mass Communication from Ohio University in 1974.

Howard began his professional career at an early age, 16, as the junior radio announcer at WJHL Radio in Johnson City. He continued working part-time while he was a student at ETSU.

He went on to become program director at WJHL, the first television station in the Tri-Cities. He gave the initial sign-on announcement on the station’s first day of broadcasting in October 1953.

