Johnson City Day Reporting and Resource Center hosting career fair

JOHNSON CITY – In an effort to assist the Tri-Cities population of returning citizens, the Johnson City Day Reporting and Community Resource Center (DRC/CRC) will be holding a Career Expo.

Employers and representatives from agencies around the Tri-Cities area, including the American Job Center and Goodwill of Tenneva, will be present to help individuals with a criminal record search for and obtain gainful employment.

“Finding and securing a job is an incredible hurdle offenders and those with criminal records face,” says Ashton Belcher, Director of the DRC/CRC. “Without stable employment, they are at risk of returning to criminal activity. By helping them obtain stable employment, we’re helping them become productive citizens.”

Offenders currently serving on probation or parole as well as ex-felons are encouraged to attend the event.

WHEN: Thursday, December 14, 9:30am – 12:30pm

Where: Johnson City DRC/CRC

110 KLN Drive, Suite 8, Johnson City, TN 37615