Hawkins County deputies seek to find missing Mooresburg man

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Deputies in Hawkins County say they need your help finding a missing man. The man was last seen on November 18.

Jamie “Johnny” Carl Christian, of Old Highway 11W in Mooresburg, TN, was later reported missing on November 23 by a friend of the family.

He is described as a 72-year-old man with a slender build. He has blue eyes and brown and gray hair.

It’s reported that Christian appears to have left without any of his medication.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in finding Christian. If you have any information that can help deputies find this man, please call (423) 272-4848.