Former UT football official pleads guilty to official misconduct

By: WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former University of Tennessee football official who was fired earlier this year for “gross misconduct” pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of official misconduct.

The Knox County District Attorney’s Office says former director of football operations Chris Spognardi received a one year suspended sentence. He had been accused of faking receipts to account for his expenditure of cash advances.

Spognardi was placed on leave in August 2016 and was fired the following February.

His responsibilities at UT included day-to-day operations of off-field football matters, such as travel. His salary was $80,800. He had previously worked with former Tennessee coach Butch Jones at Central Michigan and Cincinnati.

