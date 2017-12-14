Crews control Morristown fire; Russellville fire continues

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews fought two fires in Hamblen County.

A fire in Morristown in the Crockett Ridge area caused 15 residents to evacuate Wednesday night.

No residents have been injured, but a firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

The Morristown Police Department said the fire was first reported on Celeste at Ridgemont around 10:30 p.m.  Dispatchers said it was originally the size of a football field.

The fire affected 25 acres and is now out.

The following roads were evacuated: LeConte. Christmas, Celeste, Ridgemont, Grandview and Spangle.

Police say no structures have been damaged and none were being threatened.

Crews will begin looking into the cause of the Morristown fire once it is daylight.

Evacuees were sent to a shelter, Manley Baptist Church, overnight and are now able to go home.

Dispatch confirmed there was another fire in Hamblen County in Russellville. The fire is near Mullins Road and Anderson Bend Road.

As of 3:26 a.m., there have been no evacuations and no homes are at risk.

