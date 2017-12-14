Boones Creek Road near E. Jackson Blvd. closed due to gas leak; drivers asked to avoid area

UPDATE: Jonesborough Police Department officials said the gas leak has been capped and said the road is back open to traffic.

Police are asking drivers traveling through the area to be cautious of work crews in the area.

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Boone’s Creek Road near East Jackson Boulevard has been closed due to a gas leak.

Jonesborough Police Department officials are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

Crews are reportedly on-scene to make repairs.

