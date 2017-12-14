4 hurt after Amish buggy hit by van in Tennessee

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people and two horses were hurt Wednesday morning after an Amish buggy was hit by a van in Lawrenceburg.

It happened on Highway 43 South at the intersection of Highway 64.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows a silver 2005 Ford Econoline Van hit the buggy from behind, injuring all four men inside, as well as two horses that were pulling the buggy.

The men were taken to a local hospital for their injuries with at least one in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Animal Control also responded to the scene and determined the horses’ injuries were non-life threatening.

The driver of the van, whose identity wasn’t released, was charged with due care and no proof of insurance

Authorities said no alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.