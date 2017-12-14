3 found guilty in the murder of Zaevion Dobson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – After eight days of the Zaevion Dobson murder trial, a verdict was reached Thursday in the murder of Zaevion Dobson.

The verdict came down around 3:25 p.m.

Christopher Bassett was found guilty of first-degree murder of Zaevion Dobson. Kipling Colbert, Jr. and Richard Williams were found guilty of facilitation of first-degree murder of Zaevion Dobson.

The bonds of Colbert and Williams were revoked.

Fifteen-year-old Dobson was shot and killed by a single bullet in Lonsdale on Dec. 17, 2015, nearly two years ago. Investigators said he was shielding friends from gunfire when he died.

The state rested its case on Tuesday and closing arguments took place Wednesday.

Read More: State rests in Dobson murder trial

Christopher Bassett, Richard Williams, and Kipling Colbert Jr. are all charged with first-degree murder.

The judge reminded the jury that they must come to a decision for each defendant separately.

During the trial, the jury heard from family and friends of Dobson, law enforcement officials and a variety of other experts.

The state argued that a territorial gang rivalry was the reason for Dobson’s murder.

One of the most chilling parts of the state’s opening Dec. 5 was a 911 call made that night by the woman that owned the home in Lonsdale where the shooting happened.

Listening to the recordings also were Zenobia Dobson and her other son Zack. He was with Zaevion when he was shot and killed.

The state says 34 shots were fired at Zaevion and his five friends that night. The state argued all three defendants are members of a gang, saying investigators found gang graffiti on signs at the scene of a shooting earlier that night and all three defendants were in a rap video together.