WCSO: Inmate dies in hospital after found unresponsive in cell

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Ralph Vincent Hamilton

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed an inmate has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.

According to a WCSO news release, inmate Ralph Vincent Hamilton, 44, of Johnson City, was found unresponsive around 11:05 a.m.

Hamilton was then taken to Johnson City Medical Center by Washington County/Johnson City EMS, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the release, Hamilton was being held in the detention center on charges of failure to report and a violation of probation.

The investigation has been turned over to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s