WCSO: Inmate dies in hospital after found unresponsive in cell

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed an inmate has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.

According to a WCSO news release, inmate Ralph Vincent Hamilton, 44, of Johnson City, was found unresponsive around 11:05 a.m.

Hamilton was then taken to Johnson City Medical Center by Washington County/Johnson City EMS, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the release, Hamilton was being held in the detention center on charges of failure to report and a violation of probation.

The investigation has been turned over to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected.

