U.S. Nitrogen addresses concerns about siren issues

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A chemical plant in Greene County released an update Wednesday following an emergency siren test on Saturday.

News Channel 11 was there Saturday when the sirens were tested and many people who live near the plant said they could barley hear them. When we reached out to U.S. Nitrogen on Wednesday, they said that’s something that will be fixed.

Sherri Arnold lives less than a mile away from U.S. Nitrogen and on Saturday at noon, she should have heard the sirens tested.

“We turned the TV off and listened for the siren,” Arnold said. “We heard nothing, no siren, no phone call from Hyper Reach, nothing.”

Fire Chief Harold Williamson of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department said his department was asked to set up around the plant on Saturday in order to provide some feedback to U.S. Nitrogen.

“Some areas we could hear it, some areas we couldn’t,” Williamson said. “So we all went back and talked to them. They are going to work on the problems and upgrade it even more to make it more audible so everyone can hear it within range of the facility.”

News Channel 11 reached out to U.S. Nitrogen after the test for an update on Wednesday.

Robbie Helton, safety and administrative services manager provide us with a statement.

“Our goal is to ensure the audible level of the siren is more prominent at the two mile radius. The next schedule test will be on the second Saturday of January,” said Helton.

The new emergency notification system comes just month after two leaks at the chemical plant. The first one occurred at U.S. Nitrogen in 2016, the other one earlier this year.

Arnold said she remembers both leaks.

“It was scary, it happened around five or six in the evening and you looked up and the sky was orange over the plant,” Arnold said.

People who live near the chemical plant are concerned for their health, which prompted U.S. Nitrogen to partner with Greene County 911 to create this alert system called Hyper Reach.

It’s an emergency notification system that Arnold said is needed for this area.

“You’re constantly living in fear of that plant and you don’t know what to expect,” Arnold said.

The next emergency notification test will be January 13. If you would like to sign up for Hyper Reach you can visit their website here.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.