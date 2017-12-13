Sullivan County business leader stands by criticized Pure Foods deal

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee-based organization The Beacon Center slammed Kingsport’s business deal with Pure Foods.

The Beacon Center of Tennessee released its 12th annual Pork Report, and in it, criticized Kingsport’s deal with the health food company.

Despite the criticism, NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership CEO Clay Walker said he supports the deal, and even said he thinks the Beacon Center picked the wrong deal to slam.

In January 2016, Pure Foods held a ribbon cutting, hopeful to bring more than 200 jobs to Kingsport.

But just a few months later, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“It was a very well structured, creative deal that kept us whole,” Walked said.

That deal put the company in the building, deferring payments on it, with a $500,000 down payment from Pure Foods and an about $1 million state grant, according to Walker.

The deal also caught the Beacon Center’s attention. They included it in their 2017 Pork Report.

“I don’t see the pork when the company did not walk away with a nickel of taxpayer money, and our taxpayers locally didn’t have to make a single payment on the building,” said Walker.

Walker said his problem isn’t with Beacon’s position, it’s with their use of what he says is “erroneous information.”

“The Beacon Report is critical of Kingsport, citing a $1.2 million grant that Kingsport made to the company and then the company declared bankruptcy and left the taxpayer holding the bill. That is just wrong,” Walker said.

Now, a new company, Brim’s snacks, operates out of the once Pure Foods building.

“The only way the taxpayer would lose a nickel would be if we ran out of that money paying back the bank before we found another tenant,” Walker said.

And while the circumstances surrounding the deal with the health food company didn’t work out the way Walker hoped, as for the deal itself, he says he would make it again.

The grant from the state, Walker says, didn’t go to waste – its requirements are still being met because they still have an occupied, paying tenant in the building.

