Scam leaves Tennessee elderly woman’s bank account empty

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – A Nashville woman sounded the alarm on scams after a grandmother lost all her savings just before the holiday.

Joanie Jurmu, 78, took a phone call from what she thought was Microsoft, a phone call that has left her with nothing in the bank.

“It was just, she finally broke and had to tell someone. I don’t want her to be embarrassed,” said Lisa Nolan, who’s so close with Jurmu. She considers Jurmu to be like a grandmother to her.

“My grandma got a phone call from someone claiming to be Microsoft. Said that they needed a few hundred dollars to ensure her computer would stay working – Once you authorize a charge, they have access to your account,” Nolan said.

Jurmu’s account was buoyed by her late husband Bernie, but the money in their account began to drain.

“She ended up losing about $6,500, so everything that was in her checking and savings,” explained Nolan. “I think that’s what hit her the hardest. While she had that money in her account, grandpa was still taking care of her, even though he’s not here. And now that it’s gone, that security is gone.”

For 40 years, it was Jurmu providing security for families through a daycare. It’s at the daycare that she met Nolan many years ago.

“That’s how she became my grandma,” Nolan added. “I’ve known her since I was 3-weeks-old, and she’s treated me no differently than if I was her own blood child.”

So now it’s Nolan stepping in, hoping that Jurmu’s story stops a future scam.