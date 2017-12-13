Residents evacuated as large fire burns in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Residents are being evacuated as crews in Morristown are fighting a large fire Wednesday night.

Dispatchers say the fire is burning in the Crockett Ridge area. They say the fire was called in as a brush fire the size of a football field.

They are currently evacuating people at the top of the ridge. The Morristown Police Department tweeted LeConte and Christmas drives are being evacuated. They are asking people not to go to the area to allow first responders room to work.

Manley Baptist Church, 3603 W Andrew Johnson Highway, is serving as a shelter for those who have to leave their homes.