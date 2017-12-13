DON’T GET STUCK: Reminders on seasonal road closures at Cherokee National Forest

The abandoned SUVs were spotted on Unaka Mountain (Source: US Forest Service)

Camper slid off the roadway on Walnut Mountain (Source: US Forest Service)

CHEROKEE NATIONAL FOREST, TN (WJHL) – Federal and state forestry officials say they have found disabled vehicles in the Cherokee National Forest after this season’s early snowfall.

The US Forest Service says the winter storm created dangerous road conditions and several disabled or abandoned vehicles were found by TWRA officers.

The USFS says it wants to remind the public that this is one of the reasons the agency closes roads in the winter.

In addition, the road closures protect wildlife and reduce road maintenance costs.



For additional road information, contact the following Forest Service offices:

Unaka Ranger Station, Greeneville, TN – Phone: 423-638-4109;

Watauga Ranger Station, Unicoi, TN – Phone: 423-735-1500.

SEE ALSO: Fall 2017 -Roads Reminder (.doc)