Register of deeds: ‘I have no idea’ if Trumps have knowledge of becoming property owners in Hawkins Co.

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- One day after News Channel 11 obtained a quitclaim deed that shows the Trump Organization was deeded land in Hawkins County, one of the people named in that deed said it’s not true.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted saying “We love Tennessee and it’s incredible people, but this is not true.”

Donald Trump Jr. shared an article from a local Las Vegas T.V. station that picked up the story.

On Monday, Hawkins County Register of Deeds, Judy Kirpatrick, e-mailed Us the quitclaim deed.

When we followed up with Kirpatrick on Wednesday, she said this was a deed that when it was brought to her December 8th, met all the criteria to be recorded, so she said the document was put on record in Hawkins County.

Kirpatrick sent us the following statement through an e-mail Wednesday morning:

On Friday, December 8, 2017, Philip Henard and a couple identified as representatives of the Trump Organization, brought a quitclaim deed into my office to be recorded. As I looked the document over to be sure everything required was there, I saw the names of Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Jr, Vanessa Trump, and the Trump Organization. I chuckled and asked if this was a joke. Mr Henard asked if we would record the deed. Since the deed met all criteria for recording, I placed the document on record. As to the question of the Trumps’ knowledge of becoming property owners, I have no idea. A quitclaim deed simply says “if I have any interest in this property, I am conveying it to you.” The owner transferring the property is the only person who signs the deed. The person to whom the property is transferred, does not have to be present to record the document, or for that matter, I guess, even be aware of the transfer.”

According to the quitclaim deed, the piece of land in Hawkins County is located in Grandview Estates, specifically lot #40.

The land is surrounded by gravel roads, and sits near Dalton cemetery, a cemetery overshadowed by trees and enclosed in a barbed wire fence.

The quitclaim deed specifically naming President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and his wife Vanessa as now owning this property.

The second page of the quitclaim deed names the agency responsible for the payment of taxes as the Trump Organization and the address as 725 Fifth Ave. New York, NY 10022.

Philip Henard, and his wife Karen are the people listed on the quitclaim deed as the party selling their right to the property.

We reached out to Henard, and while we couldn’t get him over the phone, he did leave a voicemail Wednesday afternoon.

“Jordan this is Philip Henard, you said in your message you wanted to talk about the Trump transaction stuff, all I can really tell you is what’s recorded at the Hawkins County Register of Deeds…as far as the transaction and what took place, and who said what, and how things transpired, that’s really confidential, and probably too much has already been said…privacy laws and stuff in place, and shouldn’t be talking about other people’s affairs and matters,” Henard said.

Hawkins County Assessor of Property, Jeff Thacker, said over the phone Wednesday, “As of right now, our records indicate that the Trump Organization owns lot 40 of the Grandview Estate subdivision”

We have also reached out to the Trump Organization via e-mail to ask about the piece of property in Hawkins County, and as of Wednesday night were still waiting to hear back.

