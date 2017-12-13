New recreational park coming to Elizabethton

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A new recreational park will soon be built in Carter County.

County commissioners approved the project on Monday. The plot of land located off of Gap Creek Road in Elizabethton will have softball fields, a walking trail and a dog park.

A member of the Parks and Recreation board said there is a great need for recreational parking in Carter County.

Grant Summers with Summers-Taylor Construction confirmed his company will be helping the county with development of the new park.

The park is expected to costs about $200,000 to build.

No word just yet on when construction will begin.

