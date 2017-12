SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Leaders with Smyth County, Va. Schools confirmed to News Channel 11 that Marion High School has been evacuated due to a threat.

Smyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies have responded to the school and said students are safe. An alert has been sent out to parents about the threat, as well as instructs them on how to pick up their children.

