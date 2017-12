ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Fire crews responded to a house fire at the corner of Siam and Deloach roads in Elizabethton Wednesday night.

Firefighters on-scene said no one was inside the home, but said there were animals inside that did not make it.

The home was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

