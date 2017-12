GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Police in Greeneville want to warn the public about a phone scam after receiving complaints.

The police department says there have been reports of someone claiming to be Detective White. The suspect, police said, has tried to extort money when calling victims.

The Greeneville Police Department says its agency is not making the calls, even though that’s what the caller ID displays.

GPD says if you receive a similar call, simply hang up.