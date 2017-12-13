Four-star QB flips from Tennessee to Nebraska

bY Danny Parker 247SPORTS

Adrian Martinez had a change of heart.

After being verbally committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since May 12, the four-star quarterback from Clovis West High School in Fresno, Calif., switched his pledge to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday evening.

“Thankful for this incredible journey,” Martinez posted on social media.

The Under Armour All-American officially visited Nebraska over the weekend and quickly built a relationship with new Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost. The Big Red scholarship offer arrived Dec. 2, which was five days after then-Tennessee quarterbacks coach Mike Canales tripped to Fresno, California, to spend time with Martinez and family.

He’s ranked the No. 142 overall prospect and No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the 247Sports Composite for the 2018 class.

Martinez took his official visit to Knoxville the weekend of the Georgia game on Sept. 30.

The Vols got a recommitment from wide receiver Alontae Taylor of Coffee County (Tenn.) High School earlier Wednesday but also saw Tampa-based signal-caller Michael Penix back off his Tennessee pledge. All in all, Tennessee is down to 11 commits in the 2018 class.

With the loss of Martinez, the Vols now are down to No. 47 nationally in the 247Sports team rankings for the 2018 class.