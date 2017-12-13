Four-star athlete Taylor picks Tennessee again

Published:

By Ryan Callahan 247sports

Four-star senior athlete Alontae Taylor of Coffee County Central High School in Manchester, Tenn., announced Wednesday morning that he has committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot, 184-pound Taylor decommitted from the Vols last month after being committed to them for more than a year. But he picked Tennessee over Georgia on Wednesday, ultimately settling on his home-state school less than a week after the hiring of new Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Taylor, who’s coming off an official visit to Tennessee last weekend, gave the Vols their 14th known commitment for the 2018 class and their first from a projected wide receiver.

He’s ranked the nation’s No. 118 overall prospect and No. 23 wide receiver and the No. 5 player from Tennessee in the 247Sports Composite for the 2018 class.

