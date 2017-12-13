Florida QB parts ways with Vols

By Ryan Callahan

Three-star senior quarterback Michael Penix of Tampa Bay Technical High School in Tampa, Fla., announced Wednesday afternoon on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1.5, 182-pound Penix wrote in a note posted on his Twitter account that “it seems” Tennessee is “not the place that I’m being wanted” by new Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt’s staff.

Penix had been committed to the Vols since April. He was one of two Class of 2018 quarterbacks committed to Tennessee, along with four-star Adrian Martinez of Fresno, Calif., who’s preparing to make a final decision between Nebraska and the Vols.

After taking official visits to South Florida and Indiana over the past several days, Penix was scheduled to take his official visit to Tennessee this weekend. He also received a scholarship offer Sunday from Florida State. He’s planning to sign with the school of his choice next week during the new early signing period and enroll there in January.

He’s ranked the No. 530 overall prospect and No. 20 pro-style quarterback in the 247Sports Composite for the 2018 class.

The Vols, who added a commitment Wednesday morning from four-star athlete Alontae Taylor of Manchester, Tenn., now are left with 13 commitments for the 2018 class.