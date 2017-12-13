ETSU Softball announces seven-player signing class

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 13, 2017) – East Tennessee State University softball head coach Brad Irwin announced the Buccaneers’ 2018 signing class on Wednesday.
The class features seven student-athletes, which includes one pitcher, one catcher, one infielder, two outfielders and two infielders/outfielders.
“We are very excited to welcome this group of seven to our Buccaneer Softball family,” said Irwin. “This class meets our needs in several ways. It is a very versatile and athletic class. This group will be integral in continuing to build our program and take us to new heights. This is a group of outstanding young ladies from tremendous families. They will be great representatives of our program and university.”
Taylor Boling – Fr. – P – R/R – Jasper, Ga. (Gilmer HS)
- Multi-sport athlete at Gilmer High School – softball and basketball
- Posted a 1.78 ERA with 360 strikeouts in 320.0 innings pitched over her career, while registering a .399 batting average
- Two-time Pitcher of the Year and three-time all-region selection in softball and an all-region selection in basketball
- Helped her team post a fifth-place finish at the 2016 ASA Gold Nationals, while guiding her basketball team to consecutive Sweet 16 appearances
Irwin on Boling: “Taylor is a great athlete and a tremendous competitor. In the circle, she has that competitive drive that makes for a successful pitcher. She will come in and be a big part of our pitching rotation immediately.”
Allison Chernak – Fr. – IF/OF – R/R – Ooltewah, Tenn. (Ooltewah HS)
- Two-sport athlete at Ooltewah High School – softball and volleyball
- Helped led Ooltewah to third-place finish in softball (2015) and fifth-place finish in 2017
- Member of the all-district 5AAA team for softball and volleyball
- Hit .396 with 42 hits, four stolen bases, 17 runs and 15 RBI in 2017
- Totaled 346 assists, 211 digs, 89 kills, 22 blocks and 39 aces in 2017 (volleyball)
- Sister (Kelsey) is a redshirt senior on ETSU’s roster, sister (Jessica) played softball at Austin Peay and father (Kenneth) played baseball at Fitchburg State
Irwin on Chernak: “Ally is a middle infielder and outfielder. At the plate, she is a battler and uses the entire field extremely well. Her versatility and athleticism brings a lot to our team.”
Carolina Davis – Fr. – OF – L/L – Englewood, Tenn. (Central High School of McMinn County)
- Lettered in both softball and volleyball at Central High School of McMinn County
- Hit .482 as a freshman, .385 as a sophomore and .370 as a junior
- Led her team in batting average and on-base percentage during her freshman year
- Three-time all-district selection
- Named Daily Post Athenian Best of Preps Softball Player of the Year
Irwin on Davis: “Carolina is a left-handed hitter that can hit for power and also play the short-game. She is an outfielder with a plus arm. She loves to play the game and it shows in her performance.”
Kasidy Dunn – Fr. – IF/OF – R/R – Friendsville, Tenn. (William Blount HS)
- Four-year letterwinner under coach Amanda Leatherwood at William Blount High School
- Recorded batting averages of .380 in 2015, .341 in 2016 and .384 in 2017
- Earned all-district honors in 2017
Irwin on Dunn: “Kas is very versatile and can play anywhere in the infield and outfield. She is a tremendous defensive player. At the plate, she hits for a high average and also provides some power. She is a tough out.”
Jordan Durbin – Fr. – IF – R/R – Mechanicsville, Va. (Atlee HS)
- Four-year letterwinner under head coach Tom McIntyre at Atlee High School
- Hit .346 with six doubles, one triple, 13 walks, 14 RBI and 31 runs in 2017
- Helped guide Atlee to three state championship titles (2015-17)
- Two-time all-conference selection (2016-17), first team all-region (2017) and second team all-state (2017)
- Her uncle (Anthony Fescina) played Lacrosse at Catawba College (1996-2000)
Irwin on Durbin: “Jordan is a scrappy player and will always battle. She has all the tools to be an outstanding player for us. She can play multiple positions and hits for a high average. She has a competitive and infectious spirit on the field.”
Taylor Robinson – Fr. – C – R/R – McDonough, Ga. (Ola HS)
- Two-sport athlete at Ola High School (softball and basketball)
- Four-time all-region selection (softball)
- Named 2017 Player of the Week in Henry County
- Led Ola High School to the Sweet 16 in 2014 and 2017
- Named Coca-Cola Player of the Year in basketball in 2015-16
- Named all-region in basketball
Irwin on Robinson: “Taylor is a very good and complete catcher. As a hitter, she is a gap-to-gap type hitter with good pop. She is also versatile enough to play the corners.”
Andrea Sarhatt – Fr. – OF – L/R – Knoxville, Tenn. (Farragut HS)
- Four-year letterwinner for coach David Moore at Farragut High School
- Earned all-district and all-region honors
- Helped guide her team to runner-up honors at 2017 ASA Nationals
Irwin on Sarhatt: “Andrea is an outstanding athlete with great speed. She is a left-handed slapper and hitter. Her versatility at the plate makes her very hard to defend. She is a speedy outfielder that covers tons of ground.”