East Tennessee city ranks in top 5 for longest commute times

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) – New data released by the U.S. Census Bureau revealed which Tennessee cities have the longest one-way commute time each day.

The study found the longest one-way travel times are, not surprisingly, typically associated with larger metropolitan areas. However, cities that are close to a major metropolitan area can also have longer commute times, as people drive into the city for work.

East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, which is about 65 miles from New York City and 71 miles from Philadelphia, has the longest one-way commute time in the nation at 38.6 minutes.

Walla Walla, Washington came in with the lowest commute time in the country at 15.4 minutes per day.

Here’s how cities in Tennessee ranked in the state:

Lewisburg: 29.7 minutes Newport: 28.6 minutes Lawrenceburg: 27.6 minutes Nashville Metro: 27 minutes Sevierville: 25.4 minutes Shelbyville: 25.1 minutes Cookeville: 24.8 minutes McMinnville: 24.3 minutes Morristown: 24.3 minutes Memphis: 24 minutes Athens: 23.5 minutes Knoxville: 23.4 minutes Brownsville: 23.3 minutes Chattanooga: 23.3 minutes Greeneville: 23.1 minutes Tullahoma: 23 minutes Tri-Cities: 22.9 minutes Clarksville: 22.6 minutes Cleveland: 22.6 minutes Crossville; 22.4 minutes Dayton: 22.1 minutes Johnson City: 21.6 minutes Paris: 21.4 minutes Union County: 20.7 minutes Dyersburg: 20 minutes Jackson: 20 minutes Martin:19.9 minutes