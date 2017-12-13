East Tennessee city ranks in top 5 for longest commute times

WATE Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) – New data released by the U.S. Census Bureau revealed which Tennessee cities have the longest one-way commute time each day.

The study found the longest one-way travel times are, not surprisingly, typically associated with larger metropolitan areas. However, cities that are close to a major metropolitan area can also have longer commute times, as people drive into the city for work.

East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, which is about 65 miles from New York City and 71 miles from Philadelphia, has the longest one-way commute time in the nation at 38.6 minutes.

Walla Walla, Washington came in with the lowest commute time in the country at 15.4 minutes per day.

Here’s how cities in Tennessee ranked in the state:

  1. Lewisburg: 29.7 minutes
  2. Newport: 28.6 minutes
  3. Lawrenceburg: 27.6 minutes
  4. Nashville Metro: 27 minutes
  5. Sevierville: 25.4 minutes
  6. Shelbyville: 25.1 minutes
  7. Cookeville: 24.8 minutes
  8. McMinnville: 24.3 minutes
  9. Morristown: 24.3 minutes
  10. Memphis: 24 minutes
  11. Athens: 23.5 minutes
  12. Knoxville: 23.4 minutes
  13. Brownsville: 23.3 minutes
  14. Chattanooga: 23.3 minutes
  15. Greeneville: 23.1 minutes
  16. Tullahoma: 23 minutes
  17. Tri-Cities: 22.9 minutes
  18. Clarksville: 22.6 minutes
  19. Cleveland: 22.6 minutes
  20. Crossville; 22.4 minutes
  21. Dayton: 22.1 minutes
  22. Johnson City: 21.6 minutes
  23. Paris: 21.4 minutes
  24. Union County: 20.7 minutes
  25. Dyersburg: 20 minutes
  26. Jackson: 20 minutes
  27. Martin:19.9 minutes

 

