Democrat James Mackler dropping out of U.S. Senate race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Democrat James Mackler says he is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race to replace Sen. Bob Corker next year.

Mackler issued a statement Thursday night saying that although he is stepping back from the race, he will “continue holding anti-service extremists like Marsha Blackburn accountable through a political action committee called ‘Believe in Service.'”

Mackler says the PAC will support federal candidates who have pledged to protect and expand national service programs.

Mackler’s decision comes days after former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen announced he was entering the race as a Democrat.

On the Republican side, Rep. Marsha Blackburn, Larry Crim and Stephen Fincher will face off in the Republican primary.

